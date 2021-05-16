CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,408,000 after buying an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

