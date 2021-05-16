Cormark Comments on Barksdale Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barksdale Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year.

Shares of Barksdale Resources stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. Barksdale Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.70.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

