Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

