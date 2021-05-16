Cowa LLC Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

