Cowa LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

