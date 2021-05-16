Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 10,311 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.43 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.