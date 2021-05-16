Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIQU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTIQU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

