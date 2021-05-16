Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average of €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

