Credit Suisse Group Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

