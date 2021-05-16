Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.92 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.19.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

