CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.03.

NYSE CRH opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CRH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

