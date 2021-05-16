Critical Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 47.06 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -70.65 GAN $29.97 million 22.49 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. GAN has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Snap.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

