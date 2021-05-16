Critical Comparison: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 101.59 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -3.19 SIGA Technologies $26.74 million 20.00 -$7.24 million N/A N/A

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 205.22%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncternal Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87% SIGA Technologies 34.62% 37.31% 25.33%

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy that targets Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1, which is in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. In addition, it is developing TK216, an investigational small molecule that inhibits the E26 Transformation Specific family of oncoproteins. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; Selexis S.A.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

