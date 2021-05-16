CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0044

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 36% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $404,896.54 and approximately $101.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

