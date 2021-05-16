Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $535.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $535.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

