CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Position Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CSG Systems International worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,987.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rolland B. Johns sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $550,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock worth $1,011,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

