Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 12,512 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

