Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 100,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.