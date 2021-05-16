Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

