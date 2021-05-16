Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $35.01 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $198.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

