Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

