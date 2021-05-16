Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.79. Cummins has a twelve month low of $153.31 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.