CWM Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

