CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

