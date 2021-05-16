CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

