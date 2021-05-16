CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $12.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

CTMX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 1,107,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $530.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 319,304 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.