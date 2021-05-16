D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $80.15 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

