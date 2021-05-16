D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

