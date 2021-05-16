D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.