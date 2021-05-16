D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 215 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.01. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $685.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

