Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $169.45 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.