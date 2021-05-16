Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

