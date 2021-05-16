Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.25 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,453.82.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.