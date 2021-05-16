Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.