Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DQ opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $130.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26.

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

