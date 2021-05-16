David M. Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

