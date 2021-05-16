Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. CX Institutional grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.20 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

