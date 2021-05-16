Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

