Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

