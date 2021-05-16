Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

