Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 357 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

