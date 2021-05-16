Deborah Marson Sells 625 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $23,600.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

