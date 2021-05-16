Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $124.69 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.