DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 5,400 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

