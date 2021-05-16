DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nielsen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after buying an additional 757,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

