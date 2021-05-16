DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $114,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,108 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

