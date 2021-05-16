DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 45,500 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

