DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Euronav stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

