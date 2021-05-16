Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $33.26. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 17,864 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $231.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

