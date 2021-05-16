Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

DLX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

